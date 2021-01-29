More young doctors join the ranks at Ipswich Hospital

PATIENTS to Ipswich Hospital may soon notice plenty of fresh new faces walking the halls.

More than thirty junior doctors have this week undertaken their first days of a year-long internship following last year’s graduation from medical school.

West Moreton Health welcomed the eager interns at its annual orientation week, ahead of their first rotation in coming days.

Interns are set to undergo rotations across a variety of departments including general medicine, surgery, emergency, and elective specialties.

Now in the second year of her internship, Dr Hayman Lui offered some friendly advice to those just starting out.

She said supervisors at Ipswich Hospital were supportive and checked in with interns after every rotation.

Second-year intern Dr Hayman Lui.

“I chose Ipswich Hospital after hearing great things about the culture and opportunities from colleagues who had interned there,” she said.

“I knew I wanted to be at a smaller hospital when I started as a junior doctor.”

Dr Lui studied at Griffith University on the Gold Coast for six years as a medical student before joining Ipswich Hospital for her internship.

It would appear many of her fellow 2020 interns adopted a similar mindset.

Almost 90 per cent of them chose to stay on at the hospital this year.

Dr Lui said it was important new interns embraced a positive mindset during what would likely prove a stressful time for many.

More than thirty new junior doctors will work across various departments at Ipswich Hospital.

She said both patience and kindness toward co-workers and patients was also necessary.

“Always seek out what can be learned from your rotations,” she said.

“Build relationships and connections with your consultants and registrars, and learn from your colleagues, your teams, and the people in your care.”

West Moreton Health’s chief medical officer Associate Professor Dr Deepak Doshi also congratulated the new interns on their appointments.

“Our high retention rate indicates the exceptional opportunity that West Moreton Health presents to our interns,” Dr Doshi said.

“Not only will they launch their career with us, they will get their grounding at a health service that prioritises person-centred care and constantly reminds staff that they are valued.”