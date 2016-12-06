Wet weather on the way for Ipswich

Ipswich and surrounds may have missed out on the wet start to today but the Bureau of Meteorology says the region should expect to see storms every day until the end of the week.

"There is a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm every day, some could be severe," said forecaster Dean Narramore.

Along with the storms the heat won't let up any time soon either.

Today will be hot and partly cloudy with a high of 37 degrees and the chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon.

Tomorrow will be a mirror image of today with a chance of showers and a thunderstorm from the late morning.

The hot and wet weather will continue on Thursday with a 70 percent chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Expect similar conditions on Friday before a drier and cooler weather returns on Saturday and Sunday.