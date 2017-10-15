22°
News

More wet weather on radar for Ipswich

Nicole Gould and Mitch Brunning of Augustine Heights enjoying the wet weather by eating out in the Top of Town.
Nicole Gould and Mitch Brunning of Augustine Heights enjoying the wet weather by eating out in the Top of Town. David Nielsen
Andrew Korner
by

PARTS of Ipswich received more than 50mm of rain overnight and the city has been drenched again today.

A large system blew in from the coast as predicted late Saturday, bringing falls of more than 50mm in isolated parts of the region.

With the system settling in today, solid rain has continued to fall.

In what appears to be the ideal follow-up to healthy rainfall that hit Ipswich on October 3, the Bureau has predicted the weather system to stick around and deliver up to 35mm of rain on Monday.

Some of the best falls so far have been recorded in country areas, with Buaraba, near Gatton, receiving 74mm on Saturday night. Bill Gunn Dam, near Laidley, registered 68mm.

Most figures closer to Ipswich ranged from a healthy 25-50mm.

With rain falling consistently today, overall figures could climb towards 100mm overall for the three days.

Maximum temperatures should remain in the mid to high 20s this week.

Regional rain

(Saturday to noon Sunday)

Amberley: 25mm

Goodna: 51mm

Harrisville: 28mm

Grandchester: 42mm

Wivenhoe Dam 37mm

Topics:  ipswich weather rainfall

Ipswich Queensland Times
Dell Pears: Ipswich's unsung hero

Dell Pears: Ipswich's unsung hero

She's given of herself to a number of organisations for almost five decades.

The 15 films in our Great Night In Family Movie Collection

The 15 DVDs included in The Great Night In Famiy Movie Collection.

Here's how to collect yours.

More rain to come today but how much?

http://www.bom.gov.au/jsp/watl/rainfall/pme.jsp

More rain to fall today in Queensland

Ipswich author pens classic James Bond 'prequel' novel

ORIGINAL: Sean Connery as James Bond. Connery delivered milk for the same company as Ipswich author Roy Henderson, who has written a 007 novel.

Scottish-born writer's close bond to 007

Local Partners