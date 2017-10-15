More wet weather on radar for Ipswich

Nicole Gould and Mitch Brunning of Augustine Heights enjoying the wet weather by eating out in the Top of Town.

Nicole Gould and Mitch Brunning of Augustine Heights enjoying the wet weather by eating out in the Top of Town. David Nielsen

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

PARTS of Ipswich received more than 50mm of rain overnight and the city has been drenched again today.

A large system blew in from the coast as predicted late Saturday, bringing falls of more than 50mm in isolated parts of the region.

With the system settling in today, solid rain has continued to fall.

In what appears to be the ideal follow-up to healthy rainfall that hit Ipswich on October 3, the Bureau has predicted the weather system to stick around and deliver up to 35mm of rain on Monday.

Some of the best falls so far have been recorded in country areas, with Buaraba, near Gatton, receiving 74mm on Saturday night. Bill Gunn Dam, near Laidley, registered 68mm.

Most figures closer to Ipswich ranged from a healthy 25-50mm.

With rain falling consistently today, overall figures could climb towards 100mm overall for the three days.

Maximum temperatures should remain in the mid to high 20s this week.

Regional rain

(Saturday to noon Sunday)

Amberley: 25mm

Goodna: 51mm

Harrisville: 28mm

Grandchester: 42mm

Wivenhoe Dam 37mm