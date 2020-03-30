Menu
RISING: Another two coronavirus cases were confirmed in the West Moreton region today.
More virus cases confirmed in West Moreton

Ebony Graveur
30th Mar 2020 4:12 PM
AFTER more than doubling its number of confirmed coronavirus cases at the weekend, the West Moreton region has seen another rise.

Another two cases have been confirmed, bringing them region’s total to 35.

The cases are among 33 new cases across Queensland, and raise the state’s total to 689.

Queensland Health said in a statement it was conducting contact tracing for the new cases and would notify the community if public health alerts were required.

“The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas,” the statement said.

“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.”

