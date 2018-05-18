More vending machines to help the homeless

Steve Purcell of Goodna Street Life (op shop) with the new vending machine for homeless people.

THE Goodna Street Life vending machines have been so successful there's another one coming in eight weeks.

President Helen Youngberry said this one would stock refrigerated items including breakfast, lunch and dinner packs for the homeless, all accessed through a swipe card.

She is also in the process of tendering for 10 more just like it and hopes to see the vending machines at train stations around Queensland.

"They're going really well,” she said of the vending machine project.

"They're cleared out everyday. The need is there.

"The response from the community has been fantastic.

"We've hardly had to buy anything, people just bring it down.”

Homeless people will get a swipe card to use the machine from Goodna Street Life, which will be pre-loaded with enough money to buy meal packs and other products.

It is anticipated the cards would give people enough food for a fortnight and they will come in to reload it every two weeks.

The machine will also sell items like coke and chips to the general public. The money raised from the sales will go towards re-stocking the machines.

With winter coming Goodna Street Life is now taking donations of warm clothes and blankets to help keep those on the streets warm.

"No one deserves to sleep rough,” she said.

"We probably have 40 homeless in the Goodna area, that we know of, that doesn't include couch surfers.

"They don't come out when we're out, they hide.”

Mrs Youngberry's ultimate goal is to get those living rough into housing, she's already got about 14 off the street and if she had the money would help more.

There has also been a call for more crisis housing for women fleeing domestic and family violence on the weekends when some front-line services were not available.

In response Mrs Youngberry has set up a new safe home network with about 15 volunteers offering rooms to women and children in need.

Goodna Street Life has also started offering hot meals this week and have nine volunteers cooking for the homeless.

"This instils some self respect so they don't have to beg.

"They don't make a mess and don't leave rubbish.”