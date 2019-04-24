Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
News

More vegan activists arrested for Darling Downs protests

24th Apr 2019 7:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE arrested an addition 16 vegan activists for their alleged roles in protests at Carey Bros Yangan abattoir and the Lemontree feedlot at Millmerran.

Eight activists have been charged one count each of entering farming land (trespass) for their alleged involvement in the Yangan protest, on April 8.

This bring the total number of arrest to 19 following the incident and the activists are due to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on various dates in the coming weeks.

An additional eight people were charged with entering farming land (trespass) following the Millmerran incident, on March 23.

The charges follow the arrest of a 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man from Margate, who were changed with unlawfully entering farming land (trespass).

All are due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on various dates.

The arrests were made by detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) together with officers from the Darling Downs, Moreton, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

More Stories

Show More
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    From sprocket to chasing an Olympic dream

    premium_icon From sprocket to chasing an Olympic dream

    Cycling & MTB Ipswich BMX young gun achieves breakthrough win.

    Purse snatcher grabs the cash, leaves the dough

    premium_icon Purse snatcher grabs the cash, leaves the dough

    Crime Within minutes of the robbery, a woman's stolen bank cards were used

    OPINION: Anzac Day is a day that endures

    premium_icon OPINION: Anzac Day is a day that endures

    News While many traditions seem to wane Anzac Day continues.

    • 24th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    Music idols inspire Ipswich singer to pen debut song

    premium_icon Music idols inspire Ipswich singer to pen debut song

    News A trip to the Musical Instrument Museum sparked her writing