More upgrades for Ipswich Motorway

25th Jul 2018 4:01 PM

THE Ipswich Motorway Upgrade is set to provide greater benefits to motorists with extra works added to the project to improve safety and reduce congestion.

The Rocklea to Darra stage one project will now include an extension to Boundary Rd, adding new service-road connections across the Oxley Creek floodplains.

Federal Minister for Urban Infrastructure and Cities Paul Fletcher said the extension would link the new southern service road with the intersection of Boundary and Blunder roads at Oxley.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the service road was a win for the local community.

"Adding new service roads means there is an alternative for motorists and truckies other than using the motorway for that section," she said.

The upgrade remains scheduled for completion in late 2020.

Ipswich Queensland Times

