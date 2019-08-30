More transport inspectors on Ipswich lines

New ticket inspectors will roll out at Ipswich station after graduating.

TRANSPORT inspector ranks throughout Queensland have welcomed 16 new recruits after they graduated from the state-wide Transport Inspector Recruit Course (TIRC) in Brisbane today.

Transport and Main Roads (TMR) South East Queensland Regional Director Clive Lowe welcomed the new inspectors and said they would play a significant role in contributing to the safety of Queensland drivers and protecting the state's road infrastructure.

"The new authorised officers would join the network by filling vacant positions to maintain road and vehicle safety across the state,” Mr Lowe said.

"The inspectors will be located at Darra, Ipswich, Toowoomba, Maryborough, Mackay, Emerald and Townsville.

"Each year a group of our dedicated TMR compliance team members oversee the recruitment and training of new inspectors from across Queensland.

"The training course is so intensive. They have broad powers to intercept and examine vehicles and carry out safety inspections, fatigue checks and mass, dimension and loading compliance checks on heavy vehicles.

"They can also intercept and conduct inspections on light vehicles, including passenger transport vehicles.

"I want to congratulate the newly appointed inspectors and wish them a successful career in TMR.”

Mr Lowe said the recruits underwent an intensive training course consisting of classroom theory in ethics, dangerous goods, law and evidence as well as completing examinations, closed environment assessments, on-road operations and a mock judicial proceeding.

"I hope our new inspectors will wear their uniform with pride, deliver their work with diligence and respect both colleagues and clients to whom we deliver a service,” he said.

Senior Transport Inspector Daniel Iddles, who was part of the compliance training team, said the recruits were put through their paces with the TIRC course.

"The intensive, 35-day, live-in course which consisted of theoretical learnings as well as practical on-road operations is a strong introduction to the compliance industry,” Mr Iddles said.

"As part of the job, you need to be able to retain extensive knowledge about road safety, compliance, regulation, law and the mechanics of different vehicles.

"The new recruits come from a range of work backgrounds and industries including the heavy vehicle industry.”