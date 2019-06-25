More trains, weekly services from next month

SPRINGFIELD and Ipswich/Rosewood commuters will have more trains to choose from when Queensland Rail re-introduces hundreds of services and delivers an extra 200,000 seats across the south east next month.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said from July 29, QR would restore 430 weekly services throughout its network, including 19 services on the Springfield and Ipswich/Rosewood lines.

"Queenslanders are returning to public transport, with commuters on-track to beat the record 182 million trips taken in 2017/18," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"For residents in the region who travel on the Springfield and Ipswich/Rosewood lines, they'll be able to choose from an extra 19 weekly services.

"This will include an extra two services on the Springfield line in afternoon peak each Friday, departing Central station at 4.25pm and 5.25pm.

"Queensland Rail has worked hard behind the scenes to restore the complete 8,290 weekly services on its south east network, following the largest driver recruitment campaign in its history."

Since October 2016, 172 drivers have completed their training and are now operating across the network, with a further 79 currently in training.

Commuter advocacy group Rail Back On Track welcomed the news.

Spokesperson Robert Dow said the change would amount to 13 extra services a week on the Springfield line and six on the Ipswich/Rosewood line.

"Now we need the State Government to start looking at other improvements such as the out of peak services when people are waiting 30 minutes between trains," Mr Dow said.

"The Sunshine Coast line really needs further service improvements - they were promised in 2015, but we're still waiting."

According to Mr Dow up to 60 of the NGR rolling stock are now active on the Queensland rail network.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said in addition to reinstating the timetable, a further 59 existing services would also be upgraded to full-length trains across the south east.

"New six-car services will be introduced alongside 46,000 extra seats added late last year when Queensland Rail upgraded 193 three-car services, including the peak service departing Ipswich at 6.39am and the 3.58am Central to Ipswich service on weekends," Ms Howard said.

"In total, seven services will be added to the Friday timetable and three daily services added to the Monday to Thursday schedule, reinstating a consistent timetable Monday to Friday."

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said the restoration of services across the south east and upgrade of three-car services would better connect Queenslanders to work, home and services.

"Queensland Rail has conducted extensive readiness activities to make sure these new services transition as best possible, so commuters have more options, more frequently," Ms Miller said.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the restoration of services and six-car upgrades will deliver 200,000 more seats for Queenslanders each week.

"One of the three-car to six-car upgrades also includes the Rosewood to Central service departing Rosewood at 4.15am," Mr Madden said.

"Some adjustments to existing services will also be implemented from 29 July to improve the consistency of Queensland Rail's timetables.

"Queensland Rail encourages customers to re-plan their journey, by visiting translink.com.au."