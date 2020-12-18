Menu
More traces of COVID-19 detected in Ipswich wastewater

kaitlyn smith
18th Dec 2020 1:00 PM
TRACES of COVID-19 have been detected in wastewater at Ipswich treatment plants for the second time in three months.

Ipswich City Council was quick to assure residents in an online statement that detection of the dead virus material posed no risk to public health.

It has since been confirmed routine testing undertaken at Wacol and Carole Park Wastewater treatment plants last week returned the two positive results.

The find comes about six weeks following an initial positive detection at the Carole Park facility in October.

Traces of COVID-19 were detected at the Wacol treatment plant during recent routine tests.
The areas serviced by the treatment plant include suburbs such as Springfield, Camira and Carole Park in Ipswich and Ellen Grove in Brisbane.

Areas including Brookfield, Moggill, Pullenvale, Bellbowrie, and Jamboree Heights feed into the Wacol facility.

A spokesman for West Moreton Health on Friday said despite multiple finds, the positive results did not indicate there were active cases in the area.

“It is possible that someone who has previously had COVID-19 is still shedding the dead virus,” he said.

“But it is a reminder that people should not be complacent and so if you have any COVID symptoms, please get a test and self-isolate until you get your results.”

They said routine testing was extremely sensitive which could detect tiny pieces of genetic material of COVID-19.

According to Queensland Health, three new cases were recorded in the state over the past 24 hours.

As of December 18, there are currently 11 active cases across the state.

Common COVID-19 symptoms:

  • fever (or history of a fever)
  • cough
  • sore throat
  • shortness of breath
  • runny nose
  • fatigue
  • loss of taste or smell
  • diarrhoea
  • vomiting or nausea
