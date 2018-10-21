Menu
A severe thunderstorm did damage across southeast Queensland this afternoon.
Environment

UPDATE: Power out as flash-flooding, hail hits Ipswich

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Oct 2018 12:46 PM
UPDATE: Falls of up to 56mm of rain in 30 minutes created flash-flooding as a severe storm battered Ipswich.

The severe thunderstorm crossed Ipswich about 2.30pm, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds. 

A resident at Bellbird Park captured fast-moving water quickly filling a basin and bushland.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 56mm of rain at Bundamba. 

Elsewhere, heavy hailstones were recorded near Boonah while in Toowoomba the storm brought down trees.

Ipswich appears to have escaped any serious damage. 

Energex reports power is out to 75 customers in the Ipswich City Council area. 

EARLIER: A fast-moving trough dumped several millimetres of rain in Ipswich within half-an-hour today.

About noon the skies opened up over Ipswich, with several millimetres of heavy rain falling as a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for the southeast.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, rain is expected to continue for the majority of the week.

An afternoon storm is predicted tomorrow with a maximum temperature of 30C.

One of the hottest days of the season is expected on Tuesday when the mercury hits 32C.

A chance of a thunderstorm is predicted on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Temperatures will remain in the early 30s for most of the week while the minimum will hover around 19C.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain tomorrow and a 40 per cent chance from Tuesday until Thursday.

An isolated storm hit Ipswich on Sunday morning before a larger thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Recent rain across the Ipswich has Somerset regions has increased southeast Queensland's dam levels.

Grid 12, which is made up of the 12 southeast Queensland dams, is at 78 per cent capacity - three per cent higher than last month.

Wivenhoe Dam is at 70.4 per cent capacity.

