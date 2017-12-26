More thunderstorms, rain forecast for Ipswich

THE welcome Christmas heat reprieve will be short-lived in Ipswich before temperatures increase in time for the new year.

A second round of thunderstorms is forecast for later today and this evening with temperatures only managing to reach a maximum of 28 degrees, significantly cooler than the weekend.



Cloudy skies and likely showers will keep temperatures to a maximum of 28 degrees tomorrow while there is a chance thunderstorms will stick about in the afternoon and evening.



The rain will dry up by Thursday with highs of 29 degrees when temperatures will begin rising to 31 on Friday and 33 on Saturday.



Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks said there was a chance of some showers on New Years Eve and New years Day.

Severe thunderstorms continue for #SEQld with heavy rain and damaging winds! 87km/hr wind gust at Beaudesert and 81mm in an hour at Springbrook! Warnings are being updated frequently at https://t.co/q8LhgNTBtO pic.twitter.com/NumsNHGsV1 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 25, 2017





Temperatures will reduce slightly to bring in 2018 but will remain above 30 degrees on both days.



"It's going to be a little bit hotter but temperatures are pretty good for this time of year," Mr Banks said.



"On Friday and Saturday the temperatures will start to warm up again but a change will come through on Sunday.



"It's going to be active on New Years Eve and there is certainty some chance of showers and thunderstorms. It looks like we can expect some precipitation on and possibly a thunderstorm on the night of New Year."

