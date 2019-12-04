RUGBY UNION: New Rangers’ president Rohan McPhail played for the club between 1990 and 2000.

On the field he became accustomed to the passion, fortitude and sportsmanship which the green and white’s teams espouse. The Coalfalls resident returned to Woodend when his sons Angus (u12) and Jonty (u10) were ready to enjoy the game played in heaven.

Coaching an under-5 team for seven years right through to under-12s, he endeavoured to instil those same tried and tested Ranger values into his players. His boys love rugby season. They don’t ever want it to end. For him, Rangers is more than just a rugby club.

“There is a great culture and a good feel,” he said.

“It offers a social outing. It doesn’t matter what grade you are playing, it is a good place to be. Old faces combine with new ones. You can’t replace that.”

Supporters marked the 50th anniversary last year. Entrusted with preserving the club’s customs and traditions, McPhail is determined to see them continued.

He said the half century celebration facilitated a brief reconnection with the club’s rich history and a keen focus on maintaining that strong relationship would remain.

“I was surprised to find out it is only 50,” the 47-year-old said.

“It is only young and it will certainly still be there in another 50 years, hopefully bigger and stronger.”

As the owner operator of Ipswich Pool Inspections, 1989 Ipswich Grammar graduate McPhail is entrenched in the local business community.

He understands the difficulties sporting organisations face in the current economic climate and would like to see them all succeed.

Like any not-for-profit organisation, however, Rangers lives and dies by the volunteers and sponsors they can muster.

McPhail said family business Heisenberg Haus had pledged sponsorship and the club had a wonderful cohort of volunteers but would always welcome additional support.

He said the beauty of rugby was the tactical aspect of the game and the fact there was a position for everyone, regardless of physique or fitness, and he encouraged potential players to take advantage of the come-and-try sessions.

“You can’t beat a good game of open running rugby,” he said.

“It is one of the greatest spectacles.”