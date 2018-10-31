Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Comments made on Facebook by a Nationals member.
Comments made on Facebook by a Nationals member.
Politics

Young Nationals resign over neo-Nazi scandal

by Jack Houghton
31st Oct 2018 7:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than a dozen members of the NSW Young Nationals have resigned after revelations their own party was investigating links to neo-Nazi groups and white supremacists.

The group sent a joint letter to the executive branch head office on Wednesday afternoon which announced their collective resignations.

The Daily Telegraph revealed earlier this week that 35 members of the party were under investigation with the 19 worst offenders issued show cause notices.

The National Party's executive had planned to meet in Sydney on Friday to discuss the infiltration of their party by the Alt-Right movement.

Police also charged a man with threatening and harassing Nationals executives after revelations were published in The Daily Telegraph.

editors picks federal politics neo-nazi young nationals

Top Stories

    MAP: Where you can trick or treat in Ipswich and Springfield

    MAP: Where you can trick or treat in Ipswich and Springfield

    News Halloween events for the whole family

    Princess and steam punk celebrate wedding day on Halloween

    premium_icon Princess and steam punk celebrate wedding day on Halloween

    Community Sarah Lagasse and Sarah Jones were married at Ipswich Courthouse

    Food charity's reopening hopes hang on single truck delivery

    premium_icon Food charity's reopening hopes hang on single truck delivery

    Crime The charity, which was ransacked last week, is working to rebuild

    RSPCA needs help to care for hundreds of guinea pigs

    premium_icon RSPCA needs help to care for hundreds of guinea pigs

    Community 200 guinea pigs rescued from ‘disturbing’ conditions could multiply

    Local Partners