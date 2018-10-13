More than 90mm of rain heading for Ipswich

IPSWICH is in line for another wet, soggy and cold weekend.

Forecasters expect a very high chance of rain across Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley and Somerset areas today with up to 25mm falling in some parts and up to 9mm across the next week. A chance of showers will remain until late in the working week.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 20C in the warmest part of today, warming up to a chilly 22C on Sunday.

It's well below the October average in Ipswich of 28.5C. QAS Acting senior operation supervisor West Moreton Matt Hunter said the wet weather and recent storms were responsible for a number of incidents during the week in which lightning struck buildings.

"Following the storm front that moved through our during the week, QAS was called to a residence where a male patient in his 50s had suffered an electric shock," he said.

With significant rainfall forecast for the weekend it's important to understand the difference between a Flood Watch and a Flood Warning. This graphic outlines the role of each product #qldflood pic.twitter.com/6BhbSAylTB — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 12, 2018

"He was reported to be using a phone charged and lightning struck the premises.

"We were also called to a residence in Coominya where another (building) was struck by lightning. We assessed all of the residents and occupants of the house and nobody was injured, nor did they require any transport to hospital from the incident." Mr Hunter said the it was a timely reminder for the community to be prepared for storm season.

"Prepare your property and things around it like loose debris and anything that can be picked up in a storm," he said.

"If there is lightning around seek shelter inside and avoid pool of water, any high location or metal objects, things that will attract lightning. "Once your property is clear of all lose items that might cause injury stay inside. If the storm hits don't rush outside to rush outside and try to things down in the middle of it."