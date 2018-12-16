More than 80 Ipswich faces from Christmas Wonderand

CHRISTMAS in Ipswich kicked off with an enchanting affair at Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. But if you didn't make it along to meet the big man in red at the weekend, don't worry - you still have a chance to tell him your Christmas wish list.

Head along to experience the Christmas Wonderland any evening this week with visit from Santa on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,

Gather the family for the ultimate outdoor cinema experience for Christmas movies to watch your favourite festive classics.

Thursday, December 20

6.30pm Santa Arrives

7pm Movie: Home Alone (Christmas related) (PG)

Friday, December 21

6.30pm Santa Arrives

7pm Movie - Search for Santa Paws (G)

Saturday, December 22

6.30pm Santa Arrives

7pm Movie - Rise of the Guardians (PG)