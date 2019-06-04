Menu
Energex crews will be on scene soon to remedy the problem.
More than 600 Ipswich homes without power

Navarone Farrell
by
4th Jun 2019 11:49 AM
HIGH winds are touted to be the cause of power outages across Ipswich.

There are 690 homes without power, with an Energex spokesperson stating Blackstone - with 453 outages - is one of the hardest hit areas.

"Blackstone's the main issue, William St we have power lines down and Mary St we have power lines that have clashed together but there could be something on them," they said.

"(Crews on the ground) don't have the absolute causes.

"But it's not uncommon during high wind situations to have trees and tree branches across power lines.

"We have a few outages like that across south-east Queensland."

Winds are currently blowing at about between 25km/h and 40km/h, according to The Bureau of Meteorology.

Silkstone was the second hardest area hit, with 224 outages. Bundamba, Raceview, Swanbank and New Chum are also affected.

energex power outage
