More than 600 cars stolen across Ipswich Police District

More than 600 cars were stolen across Ipswich Police District

More than 600 cars were stolen across Ipswich Police District Sharyn O'Neill

RESIDENTS of Redbank Plains have been warned to keep their cars and homes secure, after it was revealed as one of Ipswich's worst suburbs for break-ins and car thefts.

According to police data, more than 58 cars have been stolen in the suburb with 146 cases of unlawful entry from January to September this year.

Goodna wasn't far behind with 42 stolen cars and 97 cases of unlawful entry.

Residents in Brassall and Raceview have also been asked to heed the warning, with both recording 31 incidents of stolen cars.

Overall, there were 603 incidents of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and 1440 incidents of unlawful entry across the entire Ipswich Police District.

Ipswich Police District Inspector Keith McDonald said with Christmas around the corner, people needed to be vigilant about keeping their belongings secure.

"Vehicles, as we know, they're costly. We've got to make sure that we're doing the right thing and people have got their vehicles locked away appropriately and are secured,” he said.

"We've got Christmas coming up, New Year, people are on holidays, people sort of go on holidays and they tend to sort of forget about everything.

"People need to be really, really careful. There are people out there who may not share the same sentiments that they have in relation to their property.”

He said many people made the common mistake of leaving their car keys and other valuables in an accessible place by the front door.

"If you are at home, leave the vehicle's keys in a location where they won't easily be found if you happen to find yourself the unfortunate victims of a break-in.

"Even if you are home, lock your screen door. Don't just nib it, but actually lock it.”

Drivers can actually be penalised for leaving their cars unlocked or leaving their keys in the ignition.

Failure to secure your vehicle can result in on-the-spot fine.