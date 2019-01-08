More than 50 baby blue-tongue lizards in need of a new home

GREAT PETS: The RSPCA are hoping to find homes for 52 baby blue-tongue lizards which were born at their Wacol facility.

THE RSPCA is hoping to find new homes for more than 50 baby blue-tongue lizards who were born at the Brisbane Campus in Wacol.

A member of the public surrendered 19 adult blue-tongue lizards and 10 water dragons in October due to him selling his property and downsizing.

RSPCA reptile co-ordinator Shannon Beagan said the five adult females came to Wacol with a few extra surprises.

"The member of the public who had the lizards before us kept them in a lizard pit, so all the males and the females were mixed together," he said.

"They were surrendered to us just after breeding season, so over the course of two weeks the females had their babies. There were 52 babies in total."

The babies will be ready to go to their new homes at the beginning of February.

Mr Beagan described blue-tongue lizards as the perfect pet for people who were starting out with reptiles.

"Blue-tongue lizards are really popular with first-time reptile owners because they are very hardy animals, they are very quiet and are docile. They don't have big claws so they can't scratch you, and they don't smell or shed hair," he said.

"As long as you have their set-up correct, they are very easy to care for."

By law, you must have a Recreational Wildlife Licence to own blue-tongue lizards and other reptiles. You can obtain a licence online via the Queensland Government website. A licence costs $81.35 and will allow you to keep legally obtained wildlife for personal use for up to five years. Then you will need to reapply.

Mr Beagan said those who were interested in taking one of the blue-tongue lizards home needed to bring in a copy of their licence with them at the time of adoption.

"We need to see the licence and a copy of the enclosure set up and ready to go.

"This is to ensure the animal is not going to sit in a cardboard box at home while you get the enclosure ready."

The adoption fee is $50.