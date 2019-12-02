Menu
The Redbank facility was opened in October.
More than 360 Christmas casuals needed at delivery centre

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Dec 2019 4:00 PM
AUSTRALIA Post will employ more than 360 Christmas casuals to work at its $240 million Redbank facility, as the corporation gets ready for its "biggest Christmas ever".

About 2500 casual workers will be needed over the holiday period for positions across the country.

An Australia Post spokesperson said 366 casuals will be needed at the Redbank site, on top of the 500 staff already employed.

The parcel facility and delivery centre, which opened in October, is the size of eight football fields and capable of processing 700,000 parcels a day at full capacity.

It is hailed as an important milestone in Australia Post's "transformation" from a letter business to an advanced e-commerce delivery and services organisation.

A full list of vacancies at Australia Post is available here.

