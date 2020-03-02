More than 300 plastic tree guards pulled from Bremer River

Des Hodgson with plastic he salvaged from the Bremer River on his Walloon property that he believes is from trees planted along the river.

Des Hodgson with plastic he salvaged from the Bremer River on his Walloon property that he believes is from trees planted along the river.

A WALLOON resident claims to have pulled more than 300 plastic tree guards from the Bremer River over the past eight years.

The plastic shields are used to protect the trees when they're first planted.

Des Hodgson said he would often find dozens of the shields washed up along the banks of the river, which borders his property.

"Where are they coming from? They just keep coming," he said.

"I've been finding them now for probably the last six to eight years, after a fresh (bit of rain) or as the river dries up.

"We get a fresh and as it goes down, these things are hanging in the debris of the trees.

"I've been getting rid of them up until this point of time.

"I'm finding them year after year, so they're still in the water ways."

Mr Hodgson said he held concerns for not only the local catchment, but also for where the tree guards he doesn't collect will end up.

"They're going to end up in Moreton Bay, you know, the Moreton Bay turtles," he said.

"Instead of putting these out around the trees, find something else.

"I just can't fathom why they put thousands of plastic bags out there to end up in our waterways. Most of them are put in our catchment areas."

Mr Hodgson made a complaint to Blair MP Shayne Neumann's office and was told that it was a matter for council.

"I rang council and they were going to get an environmental person to contact me, but they haven't. It didn't happen," he said.

Ipswich City Council was contacted for comment but failed to respond before QT's print deadline.

Gatton resident Glen Petfield had voiced similar concerns to the Lockyer Valley Regional Council, which had planted 17,000 trees along the banks of the Lockyer Creek in a bid to minimise erosion during future floods.

He claimed about 1000 to 2000 plastic guards had washed away, despite the council pledging the contractor would be having them removed.

The council said recent heavy rains had taken the contractor unaware and guards had been removed from plants believed to be at most risk of flooding as the rains commenced, but the creek rose faster and higher than anticipated.