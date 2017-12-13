Menu
More than 30 F-35A Lightnings to call Australia home by 2020

MAIDEN VOYAGE: F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters A35-001 (closest) and A35-002 during the first trans-Pacific flight from Luke Air Force Base, US to RAAF Base Amberley, Australia. SGT Shane Gidall
by Alisha Welch

THE transformational nature of Australia's F-35A Project came to the fore during 2017, with important milestones making it clear the fighter will change the way the ADF operates for decades to come.

The first two of Australia's 72 F-35A aircraft will call RAAF Base Williamtown its home in December 2018, adding more potency to Air Force's fifth-generation evolution.

The JSF Division - part of the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group - is gearing up for a busy year ahead as the unified team of Air Force, APS and contractor personnel work hard to manage the history-making aircraft arrival on behalf of Defence.

As the head of JSF Division, AVM Leigh Gordon is leading the team responsible for ensuring the aircraft are delivered and sustainment systems are in place to enable long-term success over the next several decades.

"We need to recognise the F-35A is more than just an aeroplane," AVM Gordon said.

"We have to ensure a lot of pieces, such as the training and logistics systems, are in sync with the aircraft.

"As a result, I'm not solely focused on the arrival of the first aircraft - my focus is on delivering the whole-of-life capability to Air Force and Defence broadly with a 35- to 40-year view."

"After the first two jets arrive at Williamtown, they will be followed by pairs over the next few years as Australian verification and validation is conducted," AVM Gordon said.

"By the end of 2020, we'll have about 30 to 33 jets in Australia.

"By the time we expect to declare Final Operating Capability at the end of 2023, all 72 jets will be in Australia, based at Williamtown and RAAF Base Tindal."

AVM Gordon said Australia had committed to an aggressive ramp up for the F-35A - essentially raising a squadron a year during the transition period.

In January 2017, the contract for Production Lot 10 - including Australia's next eight aircraft - was agreed between the US Government and prime contractor Lockheed Martin. Significantly, the contract achieved a price for each aircraft of below US$100million for the first time.

One of the highlights of the year for AVM Gordon and members of JSF Division was when Australia's first two F-35A aircraft, A35001 and A35-002, made their debut appearance in Australia at the International Air Show at Avalon, Victoria, in March.

Six Air Force pilots have already trained and qualified on the F-35A.

