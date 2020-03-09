More than 230 jobs secured with $250m contract extension

MORE than 230 local jobs, which work on two of the world's most advanced military aircraft, have been secured after a $280 million contract extension was signed.

Boeing's Air Combat Electronic Attack Sustainment Program at RAAF Base Amberley has been extended until 2025 after a fresh four-year deal was agreed with the Federal Government.

Through the program, Boeing provides logistics, maintenance, engineering and operational and capability upgrade management services to the RAAF.

The RAAF has 24 F/A-18F Super Hornets and 11 EA-18G Growlers at the Amberley base and the contract supports 230 Boeing and subcontractor personnel on base.

Program manager Chris Gray said the contract extension means Boeing can continue to have "a significant impact on Australia's defence capabilities" and strengthen the company's ability to build Australian industry capability.

The aircraft are tied in with the US Navy spiral development program, ensuring the platforms keep their capability edge.

"We thank defence for granting us this important contract extension which enables us to continue our critical sustainment services for the RAAF's fleet of F/A-18F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers," he said.

"Boeing's role as platform steward gives us the opportunity to come to work and make a vital difference to Australia's airpower capability."

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the extension was an endorsement of Boeing's performance and support of local workers.

"This partnership continues to recognise Boeing's commitment and performance in supporting these Air Force capabilities," she said.

"Australian industry workforce is vital to the ongoing sustainment and regular upgrades critical to the Super Hornet and Growler capabilities.

"Boeing has an excellent track record of working closely with the many small Australian businesses in our defence industry, so I'm very pleased this contract extension will allow them to continue this great work."