More than 2.2m Aussies get pay rise

The national minimum wage has risen by just 49 cents an hour, the Fair Work Commission has ruled after wading through submissions from employers and other bodies for this year’s review.

More than 2.2 million Australians are set to receive a pay rise after the Fair Work Commission resolved to lift the minimum wage by 49 cents an hour.

The national minimum wage (NMW) will now be $20.33 per hour, or $772.60 per 38-hour week before tax, up 2.46 per cent.

The previous rate was $19.84 per hour, or $753.80 per week.

The increase to modern award minimum wages was a whisker higher at 2.5 per cent.

Wow! wait for apoplexy from BCA and other industry groups, it'll be the end of civilization as we know it, the country will go bankrupt. — hoddo(peter hodgson) (@hoddo461) June 16, 2021

The panel received submissions from the federal government, most state governments, employer groups and employees.

“While the majority of parties acknowledged that the economic recovery is under way, proposals with respect to the NMW and modern award minimum wages were again highly polarised,” the commission said.

“Several parties proposed substantial increases to the NMW and modern award minimum wages, while employer groups were divided between no increase above inflation and no increase at all to the NMW and modern award minimum wages.”

The FWC said the federal government and the majority of state governments did not propose a “quantum” — or sudden and significant — increase to wages.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions and Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association had called for an increase of 3.5 per cent. Picture: Peter Rae/AAP

The commission said the adjustment to modern award minimum wages would flow through to junior employees, employees under training arrangements, including rates under the National Training Wage Schedule, employees with disability and piece rates.

Piece rates, where a worker is paid by the quantity of fruit or vegetables they pick during a shift, hit headlines earlier this week after a study by Unions NSW and the Migrant Workers Centre in Victoria found an alarming majority of pickers — overwhelmingly migrants — were victims of wage theft.

Some received as little as $1 an hour and only 2 per cent were paid a legitimate rate of $26 an hour.

The lowest daily wages were reported by piece rate workers employed on grape and zucchini farms, earning on average $9 per day, followed by blueberry farm workers who averaged $10 per day.

So those fruit pickers might be paid more than $9 per day?

nah, just kidding. Of course they won’t — Bibbitybobbity🐀difficult woman (@Bibbitybobbit13) June 16, 2021

The FWC’s annual wage review revealed the Victorian government had proposed a 2 per cent increase to both the NMW and modern award minimum wages, while the Queensland government suggested maintaining the real value of wages in line with inflation as a benchmark.

Annual inflation for the March quarter nudged up to 1.1 per cent, the rate at which the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ai Group proposed lifting wages.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions and Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association, which represents retail, fast food and warehouse workers, had called for an increase of 3.5 per cent.

Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday declared the FWC’s determination a win by the unions.

“If the bosses and government had their way, it’d be nothing or next to nothing,” Ms Munday tweeted.

BUT…these pay rises won’t start flowing on 1 July. Some are delayed until September (retail) or November (aviation, fitness, tourism, events). Remember, delays = wage freezes. Last year’s rise was only 1.75% and also included delays. How good is low wage growth, huh? #auspol — Jessica Munday (@MundayJessica) June 16, 2021

