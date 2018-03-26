Menu
Andre Deng, Rifaat Toto, Milly Allawu, Dyvon Toto, Vanessa Toto and Josephie Allawu Saturday.
News

More than 2000 turn out to celebrate cultural diversity

Myjanne Jensen
by
26th Mar 2018 2:34 PM

CULTURES from around the world were in the spotlight in Springfield at the weekend.

Harmony Day Festival 2018 celebrated its sixth year and welcomed more than two thousand people to Robelle Domain Parklands on Saturday (March 24).

World Harmony Society organiser Shan Ju Lin said people came from everywhere to join in the fun.

"We had people come from the Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba,” she said.

"It was a great turnout and there were some wonderful performances.”

The World Harmony Society holds two major events each year- Harmony Day Festival and the annual Children's Festival which will be held at Robelle Domain Parklands on November 3.

