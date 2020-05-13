More than 2000 jobs on the chopping block

JBS Dinmore workers have been told not to worry about their jobs after the meatworks this week suspended its exports to China.

About 30% of the company's Dinmore production goes to China.

A worker at JBS Dinmore has told the QT they were informed it was 'business was as usual' and they were not to worry about losing their jobs.

"We were told around the afternoon time just when were about to knock off, and there wasn't really much, just that we weren't exporting China for the time being and that it was business as usual," the worker said.

"We weren't told that anyone would lose their jobs or anything like that, but yeah it is weird I guess for us."

READ MORE: 'It will work out': Livestock agent's thoughts on export ban

Currently the company boasts to be Ipswich's largest employer, employing more than 2000 people alone at its Dinmore facility.

READ MORE: JOB FEARS: Meatworks suspended from shipping to China

Although there are concerns about job security, the company's careers opportunities portal is still advertising vacant positions at the Dinmore site.

JBS declined to provide comment on whether there would be job cuts in the future but in a statement said they were actively working with the Federal Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment.

"We are actively working with DAWR to address the technical issues China has raised. For both the Dinmore and Beef City processing plants, it is business as usual with no impact on jobs, livestock procurement or beef production," the statement said.

"JBS Australia will continue to focus efforts on current domestic and international customers, while responding to the suspension through corrective actions with DAWR as a matter of urgency."

Read more stories by Samtui Selave