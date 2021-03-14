More than 20 cows shot following truck rollover
Gunshots could be heard throughout Goomeri as local graziers and police had to put down one third of the 70 cows loaded onto a cattle truck after it crashed this morning.
A Queensland Police Service (QPS) officer on scene told the South Burnett Times the B-double truck had been heading to Gympie, from Goomeri, when it rolled off the side of the Burnett Highway just before 10am.
"It was coming around the corner and the load shifted, which has then caused it to tip over," he said.
Of the 70 cattle loaded into the truck, 23 injured animals had to be put down.
Representatives from the Gympie regional Council and local graziers helped round up any escaped cattle.
One lane of the Burnett Highway was closed to traffic during the recovery process.
Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics arrived at 9.56am to assess the driver, but the man, in his 30s, escaped injury.
The remaining cattle were rounded up and taken back to the feedlot.