More than $140K in funding for Ipswich community groups

SPORTING clubs and school associations will share in $147,000 worth of grants handed out to Ipswich organisations.

The grants are a part of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund, which distributes about $53 million a year to communities.

In the latest round announced yesterday, Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said 602 groups would benefit from $12.4 million.

"In Ipswich, Swifts Bowls Club has been allocated $35,000 to replace shade structures and Raceview State School P&C will receive $17,000 to purchase musical instruments and equipment," Ms Howard said.

"In addition, Motomedics Queensland Incorporated will receive $15,000 to purchase a motorbike and defibrillators and Ipswich Meals on Wheels will get $10,681 to purchase kitchen equipment.

"This is terrific news for the Ipswich region. The Palaszczuk Government is ensuring community organisations have the funding they need to provide services to their community."

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said these community groups were vital to the region.

"In my electorate, Lowood and District Community Kindergarten Association will receive $24,879 to construct a shade shelter and Brisbane Valley Rattlers Australian Football Club has been allocated $5,701 to purchase sporting equipment," Mr Madden said.

Ipswich and Ipswich West: $147,371.70

Amberley District State School P & C - $20,000

Ipswich Meals On Wheels - $10,681.82

Motomedics Queensland Incorporated - $15,000

Raceview State School P & C - $17,000

Swifts Bowls Club - $35,000

The Uniting Church In Australia Property Trust (Q.) - $8,976

Western Suburbs Hockey Club - $5,727

Brisbane Valley Rattlers Australian Football Club - $5,701.20

Lowood And District Community Kindergarten Association - $24,879

The Probus Club Of Ipswich Incorporated - $4,406.68

Go to www.justice.qld.gov.au/ grants to find out about the next round.