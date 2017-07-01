20°
Community

More than $140K in funding for Ipswich community groups

1st Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Jennifer Howard
Jennifer Howard Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SPORTING clubs and school associations will share in $147,000 worth of grants handed out to Ipswich organisations.

The grants are a part of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund, which distributes about $53 million a year to communities.

In the latest round announced yesterday, Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said 602 groups would benefit from $12.4 million.

"In Ipswich, Swifts Bowls Club has been allocated $35,000 to replace shade structures and Raceview State School P&C will receive $17,000 to purchase musical instruments and equipment," Ms Howard said.

"In addition, Motomedics Queensland Incorporated will receive $15,000 to purchase a motorbike and defibrillators and Ipswich Meals on Wheels will get $10,681 to purchase kitchen equipment.

"This is terrific news for the Ipswich region. The Palaszczuk Government is ensuring community organisations have the funding they need to provide services to their community."

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said these community groups were vital to the region.

"In my electorate, Lowood and District Community Kindergarten Association will receive $24,879 to construct a shade shelter and Brisbane Valley Rattlers Australian Football Club has been allocated $5,701 to purchase sporting equipment," Mr Madden said.

Ipswich and Ipswich West: $147,371.70

Amberley District State School P & C - $20,000

Ipswich Meals On Wheels - $10,681.82

Motomedics Queensland Incorporated - $15,000

Raceview State School P & C - $17,000

Swifts Bowls Club - $35,000

The Uniting Church In Australia Property Trust (Q.) - $8,976

Western Suburbs Hockey Club - $5,727

Brisbane Valley Rattlers Australian Football Club - $5,701.20

Lowood And District Community Kindergarten Association - $24,879

The Probus Club Of Ipswich Incorporated - $4,406.68

Go to www.justice.qld.gov.au/ grants to find out about the next round.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  community grants gambling community benefit fund ipswich

Nicholls promises to fix the rail chaos

Nicholls promises to fix the rail chaos

'Getting the trains to run on time is absolutely our focus'

Five things to do this weekend

Head to North Ipswich Reserve to cheer on the Ipswich Jets this afternoon.

What's on in Ipswich

Strive to be kind in honour of Allison

Allison Baden-Clay.

Today would have been her 49th birthday

A rare opportunity to own a grand, old homestead

Bellevue Homestead, Brisbane Valley, ca. 1914.

A piece of Queensland history is up for sale

Local Partners

QT reader off to the big fight

Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn win for reader

Manufacturing apprenticeship numbers falling

LOCAL JOBS: Apprenticeships Queensland Ipswich general manager Paul Hillberg says apprenticeship numbers have been dropping since the last Census.

Manufacturing the most popular for employment in Ipswich but at risk

9 free things to do these school holidays

REGISTER NOW: Put your name down now to be a part of a free cooking making workshop.

Cookies, science, trolls, puppets and much, much more

6 of the best picnic spots around Ipswich

Shevaun Rafferty, 5 and Mia Dennett ,5, at Colleges Crossing. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

WHY not pack a picnic and head to one of these amazing spots?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The Choirboys Brad Carr on lead guitar.Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival 2017.

The latest on the city's live music scene

'King Judah' on song for Voice grand final

Judah Kelly performs Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah on The Voice.

Laidley talent tipped to win

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT!

61 Cothill Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $329,000

This classically styled period family home sits on a level 870m2 block that can be easily & cost effectively sub-divided (subject to ICC approval) so that you can...

Change of Circumstances forces immediate sale!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Auction 28th...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $479,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

This is Something Really Special!!! Move Straight In.

17 Theodore Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $369,000 Neg

For the family needs space for entertaining, working a home business, a man cave or just to lounge around then this is the home for you. This low set 1950s home...

The Lifestyle Property to Call Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 $479,000

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

Solid Investment

1/117a Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Looking for investors! This lowset, brick unit has always been a good investment and has never been on the market for sale before. The current tenant, who has...

Blackstone Investment Package

77 High Street, Blackstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Investors searching for that great investment is one part of the puzzle but getting a great tenant that treats your investment like their own home can sometimes be...

Zoned Ipswich CBD Medical Precinct

11 Pring Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this ... Auction...

The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this property is directly across from St Andrews Private Hospital and surrounded by medical...

Super Trendy Detached Townhouse!

5/52 Edith Drive, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $269,000

If you are looking for a super low maintenance and ultra-trendy detached townhouse to either live in or indeed as an investment then look no further. They do not...

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Historic Ipswich building set for $1M restoration

BEAUTIFY: Dancer Emily Rowles poses inside the North Ipswich woollen mills building which will be restored thanks to a $1million allocation in the council budget.

Building to be made safe and sound before becoming a cultural hub

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!