More than 125,000 enter NT since border reopening

MORE than 125,000 people have arrived in the Northern Territory from interstate since border restrictions were lifted - a figure that equates to more than half the Territory's population.

As of 8.30am yesterday, 125,959 people had crossed into the Territory since July 17.

Of that number, 65,372 arrived by air, 58,505 by road and 2082 by sea or rail.

MORE COVID-19 NEWS

AFLW stars including Tayla Harris in quarantine at Howard Springs

Leading caravan boss says there's a widespread boom in caravan sales and inquiries

170 repatriated Aussies to arrive in Darwin on Friday

The total number of arrivals is equal to more than half of the NT's total population, which was 245,048 as of the 2016 census.

It comes after the NT government removed Sydney's COVID-19 hot spot status on October 9 and allowed New Zealanders to enter without having to quarantine on October 16.

NT Health data shows as of yesterday, 2820 people had entered the Territory from NSW since October 9, though Sydney-specific numbers were not available.

Seven people had arrived in the NT from New Zealand in the same time period.

Hospitality NT chief executive Alex Bruce said rising interstate visitor numbers had provided a late dry season boost for businesses.

"It's pleasing to see that we have had a limited dry season at the end," he said.

"We're still significantly down - half a million would have entered in the same time last year - but this has helped a lot of hospitality venues, especially in Darwin."

Chief Minister Michael Gunner has previously flagged the NT could also lift border restrictions for regional Victorians on November 2, if coronavirus cases remain low.

Originally published as More than 125,000 people enter the NT since border reopening