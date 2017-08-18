More than 12,000 cast votes at pre-poll already

RUSH ON: Ipswich mayoral candidates and supporters hand out how-to-vote cards at an Ipswich pre-poll voting booth.

IPSWICH electors continue to embrace the pre-poll booths with 12,192 having cast their votes for the Ipswich mayoral by-election by 4pm yesterday.

The pre-poll booths have seen plenty of action with 3107 votes, more than a quarter of the total thus far, being cast on the Brisbane 'Ekka' public holiday on Wednesday alone.

The pre-poll figures this election will surpass the 10,400 votes cast at the 2016 council elections.

Greens candidate Brett Morrissey was on the Springfield pre-poll booth on Wednesday, and again yesterday.

"It was very busy on Wednesday with the public holiday in Brissie. They were streaming through,” he said.

"I'd say 50 to 70 per cent of the time we have had people on all three Ipswich booths.

"We are getting a good reception. I am getting a lot of people come up to me who said they have voted for Liberal or Labor (aligned candidates) before but they are now voting for me.''

Mr Morrissey said he had been heartened by the interest of electors in environmental issues.

"People are also talking to me about jobs and the CBD development, but they are also talking about the dumps and the land clearing,” he said.

He said many voters remained unsure who to vote for.

As of 4pm yesterday 326 telephone votes had been cast and 8177 postal votes issued.

Joel Gould