More than 100,000 Aussie women go without sanitary products

Affectionately known as "Pad Lady," Share the Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay is calling on Ipswich residents to support women in need. Image: Share the Dignity

IPSWICH shoppers are being urged to dig deep and donate to help the more than 100,000 Australian women and teenage girls who go without female sanitary products.

Share the Dignity and Retail First Shopping Centres are hoping to make a difference with the August Dignity donation drive, setting up donation boxes outside supermarkets.

Boxes will be located at Booval Fair and Redbank Plaza.

The initiative seeks to provide the basic essentials for women and girls in crisis by making a call out for tampons, pads and personal hygiene products to distribute to women nationwide.

Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay said the donation drive helps in some small way to alleviate the undignified situations that thousands of women and girls across the country endure.

“So many women every month have to forfeit sanitary products because they cannot afford them,” she said.

“Many mothers must choose between buying tampons and feeding their children. Girls miss out on school simply because families cannot afford to buy the basics of necessities.

“When they cannot have access to the essential feminine products, women become extremely resourceful … by using wadded up newspaper, or toilet paper, or socks. This should not be happening.”

Ms Courtenay said the provided donation points across South East Queensland will help create further awareness of the need to restore dignity for women and girls in crisis.

“The donation drive has an overall target of 200,000 packets of tampons and pads. This is a huge number and so the more awareness and opportunities for consumers to donate, the more women and girls we will be able to assist,” she said.

Retail First Head of Marketing, Ms Bec Gascoigne said the donation drive is an opportunity for everyday shoppers to help a local woman or teenage girl in need.

“Something as simple and inexpensive as a packet of tampons will make a great difference to a young Queensland woman in need this month,” she said.