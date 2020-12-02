More than 10,000 to attend Ipswich music festival

Iva Davies of Icehouse at St Kilda Festival in February. The band will headline the Flip the Switch music festival in Ipswich in 2021.

ALTHOUGH the ultra-popular CMC Rocks music festival won’t go ahead next year, a line-up of Aussie rock legends is coming to Ipswich early next year.

Organisers are hopeful of more than 10,000 people being able to attend the Trip the Switch music festival in February.

The event will be held at Willowbank Raceway, which has been the home of CMC for the past five years.

Killing Heidi will be performing at Trip the Switch in February 2021.

The event will be headlined by Icehouse and the line-up includes James Reyne, the Angels, Shannon Noll, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Event spokesman Stu Campbell said after several months devoid of festivals and live music, they wanted to kick 2021 off with a bang.

Tickets went on sale this week and are selling for $119.90.

“We’re very excited,” he said.

“It’s been a fairly recent development and we’ve just tried to get it off the ground as quickly as possible.

“We just want to give everyone in Ipswich and the surrounding areas a good chance to get out and celebrate saying goodbye to 2020 and the horrendous year we’ve had.

“What a better way to kick off 2021 than with a great big festival full of real Aussie talent to shake off 2020.”

Mr Campbell said organisers were hopeful of having more than 10,000 people at the event but could not yet lock in a confirmed number.

“We’re working with the COVID safe regulations and the government plans at the moment,” he said.

“Being such a great big venue with heaps of open air, we have the capacity to take a lot more in than (10,000).

“It’s work in progress at the moment. We’re well equipped to go 10,000 plus.”

Mr Campbell hoped this would be the first Trip the Switch festival of many more to come and it could serve as something of a precursor to CMC, which is set to return in 2022.

“We think it’s the perfect for Willowbank and the perfect fit for south east Queensland,” he said.

“You’re getting six iconic Aussie acts for $119. That’s less than $20 a band.

“We think it’s going to be a really good day out for everyone who jumps on board.”

Trip the Switch will be held on February 17 from noon.

