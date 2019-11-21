Menu
More than 10,000 jobs available as election closes in

Staff writers, qt@qt.com.au
21st Nov 2019 10:00 AM
The Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) is now recruiting more than 10,000 staff to work at the next local government elections in March 2020.

A range of temporary positions are available across the state and people can apply to work for a day, a night or a couple of weeks.

Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen encouraged Queenslanders to lodge an application and be part of democracy in action.

“We need people to help us deliver democracy in polling booths from Thursday Island to Goondiwindi and out to Birdsville,” Mr Vidgen said.

“There are a range of temporary positions available and all staff are paid so it is a great way to earn some extra money, whether you work for a day or a week.”

“It is also a really meaningful job that looks good on a resume, so that’s a bonus for students and people who might have limited work experience.”

To work at an election, you must be an Australian citizen, at least 16 years-old and you must be on the electoral roll.

Applicants aged 16 or 17 can be provisionally enrolled as they’re still too young to vote.

“The ECQ normally consists of about 50 staff but come election time we need more than 10,000 people so that’s why we’ve already started recruiting,” Mr Vidgen said.

“I’d encourage anyone who’d like to work with us in March 2020 to head to the ECQ website and apply now.”

A full list of position descriptions, pay rates, eligibility criteria and other details can be found on the ECQ website.

