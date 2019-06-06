More than 100 new dwellings planned in growing suburb

A DEVELOPMENT application for stage two of The Junction residential development at Redbank Plains has been lodged with Ipswich City Council.

The developer wants to subdivide one 4.133 hectare lot into 66 on School Rd.

The application proposes the site will include 33 single residential lots with an average size of 300sqm, 23 dual occupancy lots with an average size of 400sqm accommodating 46 dwellings and nine multiple dwelling (triplex) lots with an average size of 530 sqm accommodating 27 dwellings.

The site is opposite the approved shopping centre on School Rd and is next to Redbank Plains Community Centre, which is operated by council.

The area near the site is also earmarked for a future train station as part of the Springfield to Ipswich extension and will have direct access to the Centenary Highway through the extension of Mount Juillerat Drive, which is currently under construction.

Approval is also being sought for a Material Change of Use to allow for 106 residential dwellings across the development.

The proposal includes a management lot that the developer sees as suitable for a future child care centre, subject to a subsequent development application.

Developer JLF Corporation detailed its vision for The Junction in the application.

"Devine Limited has been developing The Junction (as well as the previously completed Mountview Estate) to create an integrated master planned community within Redbank Plains," the application notes.

"To assist in completing the project, Devine have entered arrangements with JLF Corporation to complete the final stage of The Junction development area.

"The proposed community delivers a greater range of lot sizes, diversity of housing choice and ultimately a more diverse socio-economic community.

"This application demonstrates that quality built form can be achieved through an integrated approach to master planning, urban design, built form and landscaping."