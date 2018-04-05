More tasty details revealed about Eat Local Week

DELICIOUS: Ipswich's Ben Ungermann will be one of the celebrity chefs to appear at this year's Eat Local Week.

DELICIOUS: Ipswich's Ben Ungermann will be one of the celebrity chefs to appear at this year's Eat Local Week. Channel 10

ORGANISERS of the hugely popular Eat Local Week have written their second column, which appeared in the Scenic Rim Leader.

This year, the team of ambassadors features 10 leading chefs and passionate foodies will be involved in various Eat Local Week events and exclusive experiences.

The ambassadors are Josue Lopez (Emporium Hotels), Javier Codina (Moda Restaurant), Cameron Matthews (Myrtle), Glen Barrett (Wild Canary), Brenda Fawdon (Chef and co-author Eat Local Book), Caroline Jones (Three Girls Skipping), Ash Martin (Homage Restaurant Spicers Hidden Vale), Alison Alexander (Queensland Food Fellow) and Master of Wine, Peter Scudamore Smith.

Joining the team of ambassadors this year is Masterchef 2017 runner-up Ben Ungermann, who recently opened Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream Parlour in Ipswich.

Eat Local preview events

IT may be called Eat Local Week, but this year the feasting starts early with a number of delicious preview events on offer.

Details of all the pre-Eat Local Week events will be publicised soon but tickets are already available for the popular Tommerup's Dairy Farm/Wild Canary Long Table Lunch. It's being held on the Tommerup's farm in the Lost World on Saturday, May 26.

Tickets for lunch and the farm tour are $185 and includes morning tea, farm tour, four-course lunch and beverages.

Book your tickets at tommerupsfarmstay.com.au.

Eat Local today

CAN'T wait until June to sample the Scenic Rim's incredible bounty of produce?

Don't worry, you can eat local today and every day.

A growing number of cafes, restaurants and grocery stores stock local produce, wine, beer, coffee, jams and relishes.

Details of all of the local stockists will soon be available via a new Scenic Rim accreditation project.

Until then drop into these shops to stock up on local ingredients: The Vintage Pickle Tamborine Mountain, Canungra Visitor Information Centre, Boonah Fruit Supply, The Green Shed, Tamborine Mountain Visitor Information Centre and The Greener Grocer Beaudesert.

Cook local

THE second edition of the Scenic Rim EAT LOCAL Cookbook will be launched on May 1.

Authors Brenda Fawdon and Christine Sharpe have visited and profiled another 26 Scenic Rim farmers, makers and producers to create the second instalment of this very popular book.