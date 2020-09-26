More support in quest to have whips banned in racing

New developments in the use of whips in racing.

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

MORE on the vexacious subject of whips in horse racing emerged this week in the United States as the State of New Jersey bites the bullet and effectively bans the whip in thoroughbred racing.

The following is by T D Thornton fro m Thoroughbred Daily News.

Starting at next year’s Monmouth Park meet, whipping a Thoroughbred will not be allowed by any New Jersey jockey or exercise rider except for the express purpose of ensuring the immediate safety of the horse or rider.

Spanning three new rules covering prohibition, allowable usage for safety, and whip construction, the trio of regulations were voted in 4-0 by the New Jersey Racing Commission (NJRC) at its September 16 meeting, making the state the first in the nation to ban whipping beyond protection in an emergency situation.

If a jockey or exercise rider uses the riding crop in a manner contrary to the new rules, he or she will be subject to a fine, suspension, or forfeiture of the jockey’s share of the purse “if, in the opinion of the stewards, the unauthorised use of the whip caused the horse to achieve a better placing,” the new rules state.

We will publish more of this informative article next week as it is an unemotional summary of the current whips position, and deserves an airing.

Meanwhile yet another graphic depiction of a galloper about to feel pain, has appeared on a Warrego Highway billboard at the Mt Crosby turn-off..

An even more up-to-date scenario is covered in a QRIC press release on September 24.

Oakey Thoroughbred trainer Patrick Sexton has pleaded guilty of being in possession of a modified whip capable of inflicting cruelty to a horse.

Mr Sexton was fined $2,000.

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) Integrity Investigations Team (IIT) recently found the unapproved and modified whip in a vehicle belonging to the trainer at his Oakey stables and confiscated it.

At a Steward’s Inquiry this week, Mr Sexton pleaded guilty to a breach of Rule 231(1)(a) of the Australian Rules of Racing.

“A person must not: commit or commission an act of cruelty to a horse, or be in possession of any article or thing which, in the opinion of the Stewards, is capable of inflicting cruelty to a horse.

It seems a simple proposition. The whip must go.

As the wise men of New Jersey decided, the whip may be used only in emergency situations. All it needs now is Racing Queensland to bite the bullet and create a local rule, based on the New Jersey decision, and we will be leading the push towards a better sport.

Top trainer in leading family

OF Queensland importance is Grant Dixon collecting his eighth JD Watts Award as 2019/20 Australian Trainer of the Year.

Dixon was Australia’s leading trainer with 290 wins during the season.

This was his second award in succession. He was also the leading trainer from 2012-17.

Remarkably, the latest award makes it 12 national titles from the past 13 seasons for the Dixon family, with Grant’s late father Bill the leading Australian trainer from 2008-11.

Every Days A Sunday winner

MORE on the Standardbred rehoming program, as the QRIC sponsored “Track To Hack’’ Championships took place on Gatton Showground last weekend.

Purga identity, former successful and widely travelled harness trainer/driver Gordon McRae was teamed with Roslyn Stratford to judge the event.

The winner was Every Days A Sunday, prepared and presented by Felicity Reinke.

Felicity is from the Reinke family at Cushnie and has a direct link to harness racing at the top.

Her father Darryl was the driver of Wondais Mate, a pacer, who at the height of his career was possibly the best horse in Australasia.

Honour board

NEW blood on the driver’s side of the leaderboard this week.

Hayden Barnes, who was talking about pulling the pin recently, was up there with five big wins. You could not get him out of the game now.

In the trainers department, Alistair Barnes and the ever consistent Darrel Graham were equal, leading in two winners apiece.

Most pleasing was Monterey Jack for Colin Knox (Paul Diebert in the cart) and Steven Doherty for a good front running drive on Clover Lou at Albion Park on September 18.

Ipswich factor: 23/50.

Albion Park, September 18: Gotta Moment (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Larry Lincoln (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Millwood Tilly (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Jive (Paul Diebert for Melissa Gillies); Sonny Orlando (Narissa McMullen for Julie Mason); Ultimate Ad (Danielle McMullen for Ryan Veivers); Clover Lou (Steven Doherty for Mal Charlton).

Albion Park, September 19: Tactical Response (Danielle McMullen for Steve Cini); Castlereagh (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini).

Redcliffe, September 22: La Player (Justin Elkins for Vicki Rasmussen); Amillion Promises (Trent Lethaby for Shannon Price).

Redcliffe, September 23: Cobbler Lane (Shane Graham for Warren Hinze); Our Uncle Jim (Trent Dawson); Dancinginthedark (Darrell Graham); Too Good For You (Hayden Barnes for Lola Weidemann); Onyajans (Hayden Barnes for Brett Cargill); Write About Chelsea (Trent Moffat for Trent Hodges); Lanoch Bay (Matt Elkins for Mitchell Dawson).

Redcliffe, September 24: Somebeachsomegift (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Gosling In Flight (Taleah McMullen); Monterey Jack (Paul Diebert for Colin Knox); Itz My Generation (Trent Lethaby for Darrel Graham); Comigal (Hayden Barnes for Brett Cargill).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Redcliffe on Saturday night.

R1: Box trifecta 1-5-6: Hard To Hear (T Dawson)-Chantrey (D McMullen)-Subtle Delight (J Elkins).

R2: Quinella 7-8: Courageous Saint (B Graham) and Dapper (Z Chappenden).

R3: E/w 3: Captain Cosmonaut (T Dawson).

R4: E/w 3 Killara Kaos (G Dixon).

R5: Quinella 1-8: For The Corz (N McMullen) and Mach Torque (H Barnes).

R6: Quinella 2-4: Our Uncle Alan (A Garrard) and Sir Jujon (G Dixon).

R7: Quinella 1-4: Itzmygeneration (B Graham) and Mach Le More (S Graham).

R8: Quinella 1-3: Coimmodore Jujon (T Dixon) and One Off (G Dixon).

R9: Quinella 1-7: Left A Terror (B Barnes) and Winkanditsover (N McMullen).