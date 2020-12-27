More support for families displaced by hailstorms

The Ipswich community is being called upon to donate goods to residents in need following severe weather events in recent months. Photo: Ebony Graveur

MORE than 27,500 insurance claims have now been lodged in response to recent severe weather events which damaged thousands of Ipswich homes.

A recent report by Insurance Council of Australia also revealed estimated losses as result of hailstorm damage had now totalled a whopping $500 million.

This week, in light of the shock figure, further support for countless displaced residents has since been made available.

Along with Ipswich City Council, national online charity GIVIT has provided those impacted by storms with goods from generous donors.

Mayor Harding said some families had been forced to rely on support from the community.

“Many residents are staying with friends, families, neighbours or in other temporary accommodation while they wait for repairs to start,” Mayor Harding said.

“I have written to the Insurance Council of Australia, and the Queensland Building and Construction Commissioner, to highlight our community’s needs on the long road to recovery.

“It’s Christmas time and our thoughts are with those who have had their lives turned upside down by the unprecedented hailstorm.

She encouraged individuals in a position to donate to do so, particularly during the festive season.

GIVIT Queensland manager Jo Beadle shared similar sentiments, saying ongoing support during this challenging time was crucial.

Hail damage at the home of Springfield resident Amanda Moran.

“One hundred per cent of cash donations we receive we aim to spend locally, easing the need for delivery co-ordination while local businesses will also benefit from the donation,” she said.

“GIVIT supports the long-term recovery, we expect to receive more requests for support over the coming weeks and months.”

The aftermath of October’s storms generated more than 2100 SES calls across Ipswich.

Energex also reported over 3000 power outages at the time.

Ms Beadle said there were currently 45 active requests for donations.

Suitable items include grocery vouchers, furniture, computers, whitegoods, linen and kitchen appliances.

To donate or more information about GIVIT’s ‘Severe Storms Appeal’, visit GIVIT.org.au/severe-storms.