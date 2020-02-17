Menu
More wet weather is predicted for Ipswich this coming week. (AAP Image/Peter Rae)
More stormy weather on the horizon

Ashleigh Howarth
17th Feb 2020 5:00 AM

IPSWICH residents are being urged not to put the umbrellas away just yet, with more wet weather and thunderstorms forecasted for the week.

Today we could see a possible shower or two, with a 40 per cent change of rain in the late morning and afternoon. After a warm overnight temperature of 23C, we are in for a high of 33C.

Tomorrow, the city will reach a high of 33C and could once again see possible showers or a thunderstorm.

Wednesday is tipped to be the hottest day of the week, with the mercury to soar to 36C after an overnight low of 23C. The day will be partly cloudy and sun protection is recommended from 8am-3.50pm, with the UV index predicted to reach an extreme level.

Thursday will once again see temperatures hover in that mid 30s range, before a slight drop off on Friday, with the temperature to drop back down into the high 20s.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent of chance of rain and light winds.

The first day of the weekend will see a maximum temperature of 28C following an overnight low of 22C.

We could see a potential thunderstorm develop in the afternoon, with a 70 per cent chance of having between two and 15mm of rainfall throughout the day.

