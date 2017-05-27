More stock softens recent soaring prices

RECENT soaring vegetable and salad prices have reduced with more quality stock arriving into the Brisbane Produce Market as the growing regions recover from harsh early season weather conditions.

Expect to pay reasonable prices for top quality Asian vegetables, beetroot, brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, silverbeet, sweet corn and roasting vegetables such as onions, potatoes, sweet potatoes and pumpkin.

Broccoli and imported asparagus are slightly firmer in price but still affordable.

You will pay firm prices for beans, celery, eggplant, fennel, leeks, parsnips, squash, zucchini and mushrooms.

Capsicum and snow peas are at the top of their price range.

Queensland's warm late-autumn days leading into winter are still great conditions for eating salad, with hass avocados, lettuce, mixed leaf salad, cucumbers and eshallots at affordable prices.

All varieties of tomatoes are expensive.

Coriander is in short supply and firmly priced but all other herbs are plentiful and value-for-money.

In the fruit aisle, healthy supplies of Queensland imperial mandarins, limes and navel oranges, along with pineapples and passionfruit have ensured some great quality fruit at reasonable prices.

Most melons are also eating well and are reasonably priced including watermelon and honey dew, with the exception of rockmelon that is expensive.

Pears and new season apple varieties are also reasonably priced, with pink lady apples the best eating this week.

Be prepared to pay firm prices for bananas, strawberries, raspberries, lemons, grapes, figs, kiwifruit and end of season plums.

Late autumn and early winter is the best time to sample tropical fruits with ample supplies of pomegranate, persimmon, soursop, custard apples, feijoas, dragon fruit, carambola (star fruit), rambutan and guava on your local fruit shop shelves.

Those who love to make jams can also scoop up supplies of rosellas and quinces while they are in season.