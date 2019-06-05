Menu
More see-saw temps on way for city

Greg Osborn
by
5th Jun 2019 12:08 AM
IT'S been a see-saw couple of days for Ipswich with minimum temperatures swinging from downright freezing to above average for this time of year.

The Bureau of Meteorology latest outlook shows the -1C on Saturday - the start of winter - was the coldest so far.

By contrast the 11.4C on Sunday was positively balmy, and Monday's start was also in double figures.

But yesterday's low of 7C - which actually felt like 3.5C - signalled a return of the cold and residents can expect more of that over next two days.

Today and tomorrow are expected to get down about 4C before the mercury starts to climb again.

Friday will edge towards 8C and Saturday, Sunday and Monday minimums will all peak above 10C.

From today until Monday, the maximums will range between 22C and 25C, with today and Saturday forecast to be the coolest.

The west to south-westerly winds that blew in yesterday will make way for light winds today and for the rest of the week.

Also starting today, partly cloudy conditions will replace yesterday's clear skies with the chance of a shower or two on Saturday, with falls of 1-8mm.

If you're looking to escape the winter chill on the weekend you won't find any respite in Esk, Laidley, Gatton or Boonah. Rather head towards the coast where lows of 15C and above are forecast for Brisbane and Maroochydore.

cold temperature ipswich weather rain windy
Ipswich Queensland Times

