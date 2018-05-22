More rubbish banned from recycling bins under new strategy

IPSWICH families are banned from putting biscuit packets, confectionery bags, bread bags, cereal box liners and frozen vegetable packets in the recycling bin.

It comes after the council earlier this month banned glass from recycling bins as the service moved towards a model that allowed only four kinds of recyclable material; paper, cardboard, aluminium and plastic containers.

Works, Parks and Sport Committee Acting Chairperson Cr David Morrison if the plastic could be scrunched up by hand, it did not belong in the yellow lid bin.

Cr Morrison said those items could be recycled through the REDcycle program, which works in closely with Ipswich Coles and Woolies stores, providing deposit bins for these specific soft plastic items and bags.

"There has been a long-held perception that because these bags are 'plastic' they could be thrown in the yellow lid bin. But that is a complete furphy and seriously impacts on our contamination rates," he said.

Cr Morrison said some residents also thought they were doing the right thing by bagging up the recyclables in plastic bags before putting them in the yellow lid bin but the 'clean' practice has been causing contamination in recycling for years.

Even if there is clean recyclable material inside the plastic bags, the load is considered to be contaminated.

"So you have this situation where recyclable items go straight to landfill because they have been bagged and it is not obvious what was inside. All the good work by residents quite literally goes to waste," he said.

Cr Morrison said as part of council's new recycling strategy - with a simple, definitive list of just four categories for the yellow lid bin - residents could make it even easier for everyone.

"No soft plastic bags should be used to collect and dispose recycling in the household. That includes compostable or biodegradable bags," he said.

"You don't need to line the bin (either in the house or the yellow lid bin). We have asked residents to give recyclable items tainted with food a rinse out before putting them in the recycling bin. That will keep the bin relatively clean or less smelly."

Cr Morrison said the State Government's move to ban single use plastic bags would help the problem, as those grey bags were often used to line kitchen rubbish bins, either for recycling or food waste.

"The new 12-month recycling contract signed by council means we must get contamination rates down from the current 50% to 15% or lower," he said.

"We all need to work together and scrapping the plastic bag is one simple way to help."

For further information, visit: http://www.redcycle.net.au/

What can be recycled: