More room, comfort for people to spend their last days alive

MORE people will be able to spend their last days in modern care with a significant upgrade planned for Ipswich Hospice.

The hospice, which hosts about 90 patients who die each year, will grow from seven beds to 10.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann this week pledged $1.5 million from Labor's $2.3 billion Medicare Cancer fund for Ipswich Hospice Care to expand and upgrade its facility.

The seven hospice beds, some which are 30 years old, will be upgraded and another three created.

Mr Neumann said with about 92 per cent of Ipswich Hospice patients in palliative care because of cancer, the funds would fit well into Labor's cancer investment plan.

"This is a big injection of funds which will help us enormously," he said.

"We would all know people who spend their last days here.

"There wouldn't be a person in Ipswich I don't reckon who didn't know someone who spent their last days here."

Ipswich Hospice chair Mark Edwards said the additional beds would give the organisation the ability "to take patients as they are required".

"It gives us some assurance of the future because West Moreton is growing at a rapid pace," he said.

"The population is growing and the population is ageing and it is very well documented cancer is a disease that is more prevalent as we get older.

"The need for palliative care is going to grow more and more."

The money will be delivered if Labor wins the election.

Dr Edwards said significant fundraising barely covered hospice's existing costs.

"We had some plans for a modest refurbishment because this is now 30 years old so obviously as a community-run hospice it's been quite difficult to get capital funds," he said.

"We're fundraising already for recurrent costs so to fundraise on top of that for capital costs is another burden."

Board member Peter McMahon said hospice was a beloved organisation available and "open for anybody".