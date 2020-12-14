Menu
Parts of Ipswich may receive over 20mm of rainfall on Monday. Picture: file photo
News

More rainfall set to return as river systems rise

kaitlyn smith
14th Dec 2020 12:30 PM
FLOOD WATCH warnings are set to remain in place across Ipswich and surrounding areas today as the region faces its second day of solid rainfall.

While the past 24 hours delivered widespread soaking across the city, it was both Thompson Rd at Greenbank and Spring Mountain which received the highest totals – a respective 48mm and 42mm.

Redbank Plains and Springfield Lakes also copped it – albeit to a lesser extent – recording between 38 and 39mm of rainfall each.

Wivenhoe Dam collected the largest total rainfall over the past three days at 94mm, while Ipswich and Lowood recorded between 60-65mm and Harrisville a slightly lesser 47mm.

Further west, however, Gatton has recorded a small total of just 27mm since Saturday.

Rainfall is expected to make its way over Ipswich area.
Despite the consistent downpour, BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff this morning confirmed the worst had now likely passed.

“We do have a chance of seeing [rainfall] continue to pick up through today as we do have quite a large amount of rain around which has been affecting over the ocean and is now starting to push over the coast,” she said.

“It’s in action around the Gold Coast and southern suburbs of Brisbane, it’s getting out towards Boonah and Logan but hasn’t quite got to Ipswich just yet, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on it.”

While mostly cloud and patches of rainfall are predicted for the day, forecasters expect further shower activity to impact the area overnight – and tomorrow.

Bremer River at Ipswich currently sits at around 1.82m high.
“Around Ipswich today we’ve seen some of that rainfall ease back, but this evening we should see a return of more rainfall, though we’re not expecting a really wet night like we’ve had for the last two,” explained Ms Hoff.

“We could potentially see about another 10mm around Ipswich in showers, though if we do see this heavier amount of rain push in from the coast, we could see about 20mm.”

Fortunately, the wet conditions have also proven beneficial to local river catchments, with majority recording a much-needed increase in dwindled levels.

Both the Bremer and Brisbane River currently remain on the rise, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Heavy rain and storms hit the Ipswich region over the past three days.
The Bremer River at Brassall currently sits at 1.88m, while at Ipswich it was last recorded at a height of around 1.82m.

Brisbane River at Moggill was recorded at 1.90m as of 9am Monday.

Ms Hoff said residents should remain on watch as a flood warning remains in place from Hervey Bay down to the New South Wales coast.

IPSWICH FORECAST

Monday – Max. 27 degrees, showers and possibly heavy falls

Tuesday – Max. 30 degrees, possible shower or two

Wednesday – Max. 32 degrees, possible shower or two

Thursday – Max. 32 degrees, showers

Friday – Max. 33 degrees, shower or two

Saturday – Max. 34 degrees, shower or two

Sunday – Max. 29 degrees, shower or two

