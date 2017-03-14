Showers, possible thunderstorms to hit Ipswich

BoM is predicting showers and storms for Ipswich. Photo: Daniel Vorbach - Raceview

IPSWICH looks set for some relief from the dry spell with showers and a possible storm predicted to hit the region today.

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 30 degrees today, bringing a high chance of rain.

Yesterday Ipswich received 3.8mm of rain with 3mm-10mm and cloudy conditions expected today.

BoM is predicting rain and a possible storm for Ipswich today.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a very high chance of rain tomorrow when temperatures will drop to 20-29 degrees.

Ipswich can also expect a high chances of showers and possible afternoon storms from Thursday up until Monday according to the Bureau.

There are no current warnings for Ipswich however damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are predicted to hit Toowoomba by 7.45am.