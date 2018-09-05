More rain, storms headed for Ipswich

SHOWERS are expected to stick about in Ipswich for much of the evening and into the weekend.

Forecasters say there is a high chance of showers in Ipswich this afternoon and evening with a shower to two headed for the city tomorrow.

Up to 3mm is predicted in Ipswich on Thursday, most likely in the morning and afternoon and a possible storm on Saturday.

Temperatures will range between 11C and 23C on Thursday, 11C and 27C on Friday and warming up slightly to between 13C and 28C on Saturday.

Up to 4mm is expected on the weekend before sunny conditions return on Sunday.