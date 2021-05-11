More rain on radar after storm downpour

More storms are forecast for the Ipswich region. Photo: file

More storms are forecast for the Ipswich region. Photo: file

IPSWICH and the surrounding region could be in for more storms this week, following on from some isolated heavy showers on Monday evening.

Falls ranging from 10-20mm were recorded as thunderstorms rolled through the southeast late Monday and into early Tuesday morning.

Areas closer to Ipswich generally received the best of the downpour, with Karalee recording 20mm, and Goodna 19mm.

Gatton and Wivenhoe Dam copped a bit of a shower, each recording about 15mm.

The good news is that Monday’s storms were not the last of the wet weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s current forecast is for more storms to hit the region late Tuesday and again from Wednesday morning.

At this stage, Wednesday appears to be our best chance of solid rain, with the forecast indicating a 95 per cent chance of rain and falls up to 35mm at this stage.

Forecasters say storms on Tuesday and Wednesday could be severe.

A cooler change looks likely to come through on the back of the storms, with overnight minimum temperatures set to drop below 10 degrees from Saturday morning.