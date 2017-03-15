More rain needed to guarantee drinking water supply

RAIN, rain don't go away, fill our dams for another day.

The drenching which filled South East Queensland gutters and watered plants this week only added 0.5% to the region's water catchments.

A lot more is needed to boost to water levels in the region after a dry summer, with only about 12 days of water supply dumped on catchment areas.

Minister for Water Supply Mark Bailey said due to rainfall over the last 24 hours, the SEQ Water Grid dam capacity increased by 0.5% overnight, to 70.8%.

He said while drinking water supplies were not limited, it was a good time for the community so conserve water.

"While this is a good start it is only a small storage increase of approximately 9400 ML -- only about 12 days of additional supply," Mr Bailey said.

"Wivenhoe Dam has increased by 0.6%, North Pine Dam has increased by 0.3%."

Mr Bailey said the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) had forecast severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, damaging winds for areas in south east Queensland over the coming days.

"With the rainfall forecasted for across south east Queensland in the coming days, I'm hopeful some of this will reach our catchments," he said.

"Seqwater will continue to monitor the catchment conditions in south east Queensland.

"We are not in dire straits yet, but Queenslanders are always encouraged to use water wisely."