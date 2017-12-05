WEATHER WATCH: More rain, heat on way for Ipswich

A HUGE weather system delivered some big rainfall totals to coastal areas yesterday, and Ipswich didn't miss out.

By 4pm yesterday, Amberley weather station had only recorded 11mm, however larger figures were registered in areas including Somerset and Wivenhoe Dam, which picked up about 25mm each.

Rainfall totals ranging from 15-20mm were common across Ipswich yesterday afternoon, with light rain continuing to fall into the evening as the main system drifted off the coast.

The rain caused train delays on the Ipswich line yesterday, with Queensland Rail advising of a suspension to the service at Wacol in the early afternoon, due to severe weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting a 70% chance of follow up rain today, however falls were not likely to match yesterday's.

After today, the clouds are likely to make way for much more summer-like conditions.

Winds should turn westerly tomorrow, with a partly cloudy day forecast and temperatures ranging from 16-33 in Ipswich.

It will get increasingly hot as we head into the weekend, with winds turning north-easterly and a fine day expected on Thursday, with a maximum of 35 degrees.

Friday and Saturday's maximum temperatures should remain in the mid-30s, before things cool down slightly on Sunday.

Light showers are possible from Friday through to Monday.

Rainfall totals: Somerset Dam 21mm, Wivenhoe Dam 31mm, Atkinson Dam 15mm, Lake Manchester 18mm, Rosewood 10mm, Moogerah Dam 32mm.