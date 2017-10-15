22°
More rain to come today but how much?

http://www.bom.gov.au/jsp/watl/rainfall/pme.jsp
by Chris Honnery, The Sunday Mail (Qld) and News Corp staff writers

MORE rain is on the horizon for much of Queensland on Sunday, even though Saturday's severe thunderstorms dumped a month's worth on some areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology is anticipating significant rainfall along much of the east coast this week, with totals of up to 200mm expected during the next eight days.

Today however, between 1 and 5mm of rain is predicted for Mackay, Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Bundaberg and Warwick can expect 10 to 15mm while Toowoomba can expect 15 to 25mm and Fraser Coast and Gympie: 25 to 50mm.

More than 50mm is expected for Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast faces the most rainfall with up to 80mm predicted today. 

The average October rainfall for the Sunshine Coast is 70.1mm.

