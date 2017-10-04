29°
More rain ahead for Ipswich with chance of thunderstorm

Helen Spelitis
by

A FEW rainy days are ahead for Ipswich with the chance of a couple of gusty thunderstorms later in the week.

Already lawns rendered brown and dry throughout the winter are turning green.

The shift in weather is a welcome change for the south-east corner after a dry winter.

Just four days into October, more rain has fallen on Ipswich than during the three months from July to September.

Between July and September 34.6mm of rain fell on Ipswich.

This month, the Bureau of Meteorology has recorded total falls of 46mm since Sunday and there's more on the way.

The BoM's latest forecast predicts rain every day this week with the chance of a gusty thunderstorm on Friday.

Possible showers are forecast across the weekend and into early next week with another possible thunderstorm on Monday.

Despite the rain, maximum temperatures are expected to be warm with the mercury expected to reach the low 30s every day.

 

Forecast

  • Today: Max, 29 degrees with possible showers
  • Tomorrow: Max 30 degrees with possible showers
  • Friday: Max 32 degrees with a possible thunderstorm
  • Saturday: Max 31 degrees with possible showers
  • Sunday: Max 30 degrees with possible showers
  • Monday: Max 31 degrees with possible showers

